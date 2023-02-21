1D1F is a push towards industrialization – K.T Hammond

K.T Hammond appearing before parliament’s Appointments Committee

Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has noted that the government, is investing in the long-term industrialization agenda of the country with its 1 District 1 Factory Initiative.

While responding to a question related to the initiative, asked when he appeared before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee, he described 1D1F as a fantastic, fundamental, and good Initiative.



“You draw attention to 1D1F program, it is fantastic, it is fundamental. It is good. The policy is to ensure that every single district is got a factory, and that is towards industrialization,” he said.



He added, “As I understand it, there are about 260 industries so far at various stages of completion. I think over a 100 are already operational. 150 are at advance stages of completion.”



He said with initiatives like 1D1F, the government is making a conscious effort to ensure that all districts take advantage of materials and resources that a particular district is capable of producing, to effectively harnesses into industrial development.



The Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, February 20, 2023, started vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees who appeared before the committee included Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



