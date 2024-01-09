$1m bribery claims: Watch as Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer meets Kan Dapaah after court sitting

Kan-Dapaah in hearty conversation with Oliver Barker-Vormawor's lawyer, Dr Justice Srem-Sai

After the court sitting on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in the defamation case involving National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah and Fix the Country Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor, took an unexpected turn as Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, the legal representative for Barker-Vormawor, met with the national security minister.

The encounter between the two was captured and shared on X by Accra based StarrFm.



The video footage showed a seemingly cordial meeting between Kan-Dapaah and Dr. Justice Srem-Sai engaging in a handshake and a tête-à-tête.



The minister on September 26, 2026, filed a lawsuit against the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor after he alleged that the National Security Minister and other government officials met with him in 2021, offering a sum of one million dollars to silence him.



The minister in his suit, is seeking various remedies, including a declaration from the court that Barker-Vormawor's statements are defamatory.

He also demands the recovery of ten million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) in general damages, which encompasses aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation arising from Barker-Vormawor's statements.



Here is what transpired in court



The High Court in Accra granted Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one more week to file his statement of Defence in a case in which Albert Kan Dapaah, dragged him to Court for defamation.



In Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, when the case was called, lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor led by Dr Justice Srem Sai told the court that their processes suffered an unexpected setback.

He therefore prayed for a short adjournment to be able to file their defence and counterclaims.



Even though lawyers of Kan-Dapaah, led by Otchere Adjekum, urged the court for a default judgement, the Court said it would adjourn the case for the defendant to file his defence.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, a cost of GH¢3,000 was awarded against the defendant.



Meanwhile, Lawyers of Barker-Vormawor are challenging the court’s ruling on their application to have the substantive applications dismissed.

Their motion for Stay of Proceedings pending appeal which was initially fixed for hearing on January 10, has been adjourned to January 24 for consideration.



Both National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, the Plaintiff, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the defendant were present in Court.



Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang, the sitting judge, has since adjourned the case to January 24, 2024.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Albert Kan Dapaah and Lawyer Dr Justice Srem Sai after the court sitting#StarrNews pic.twitter.com/hpQkdu9pAv — Starr 103.5 FM (@Starr1035Fm) January 9, 2024

NW/OGB