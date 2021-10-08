2,126 persons killed in 9 months through road crashes

It increased from 1,827 between January and September 2020 to 2,126

Source: The Finder

Provisional data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year rose by 16.37% compared to same period last year.

It increased from 1,827 between January and September 2020 to 2,126 in the first nine months of this year.



1,751 males killed



The data shows that 1,751 males made up of 193 below the ages of 18 and 1,558 who are 18 years and above were killed.



375 females killed



Similarly, 375 females comprising 100 who are 18 years and below as well as 275 aged 18 years and above also died from crashes.



607 of those killed were pedestrians



Out of the 2,126 killed in the first nine months of this year, 607 commuters representing 28.5% of all fatalities were as a result of pedestrian knockdowns.



1,551 pedestrians injured



In addition, 1,551 pedestrians were injured from knockdowns.



912 killed by motorcycles



According to the data, 912 commuters representing 42.8% of all fatalities were killed by motorcycles.



3,553 injured by motorcycles



Similarly, out of the 11,659 persons injured, motorcycles also injured 3,553, which represent 30.4% of all commuters injured during the nine months.

725 killed by commercial vehicles



Per the data, commercial vehicles also killed 725 commuters, and this represents 34.1% of total fatalities.



5,546 injured by commercial vehicles



In the same vein, commercial vehicles also injured 5,546 people, which represent 47.5%.



489 killed by private vehicles



It also revealed that 489 travellers representing 23% were killed by private vehicles.



2,560 injured by private vehicles



Similarly, 2,560 commuters representing 21.9% were also injured by private vehicles.



20,225 vehicles involved in crashes



In respect of the 20,225 vehicles involved in crashes, 8,608 (42.5%) were private vehicles, 7,093 (35%) were commercial vehicles, while 4,524 (22.3%) comprised motorcycles.



Motorcycles killed highest number of commuters



The worrying thing is that motorcycles that have the lowest occupancy rate and carry fewer passengers killed the highest number of commuters.



Ashanti tops regional breakdown of deaths

The regional breakdown includes Ashanti (423), Accra (341), Eastern (357), Tema (151), Central (151), Bono East (95), Western (91), Volta (84), Upper East (77), Savanna (72), Bono (70), Ahafo (56), Western North (54), Northern (46), Upper West (37), Oti (15) and North East (6).



Accra leads regional breakdown of pedestrian deaths



In respect of regional breakdown of pedestrian knockdowns, Accra leads with 169, Ashanti (130), Eastern (75), Central (60), Tema (43), Western (32), Bono (28), Volta (20), Upper East (16), Western North (10), Northern (7), Ahafo (7), Upper West (5), Bono East (5) while Oti, Savanna and North East did not record any death from pedestrian knockdowns.



Accra tops regional breakdown of motorcycle deaths



The data also shows that Accra (154) tops the regional breakdown of motorcycle deaths, followed by Eastern (146), Ashanti (126), Upper East (61), Bono East (61), Tema (54), Volta (48), Central (42), Bono (42), Ahafo (42), Western North (37), Northern (30), Western (29), Upper West (19), Oti (11), Savanna (5) and North East (5).



Accra (122) leads regional breakdown of private vehicle deaths



For regional breakdown of private vehicles deaths, Accra leads with 122, Ashanti (119), Eastern (69), Tema (47), Central (38), Western (26), Bono East (16), Volta (15), Northern (6), Upper West (6), Upper East (5), Bono (5), Ahafo (5), Western North (5), Savanna (3), Oti (2) and North East (0.)



Ashanti tops regional breakdown of commercial vehicle deaths



With regard to regional breakdown of commercial vehicle deaths, Ashanti recorded 178, Eastern (142), Central (71), Accra (65), Savanna (64), Tema (50), Western (36), Bono (23), Volta (21), Bono East (18), Upper West (12), Western North (12), Upper East (11), Northern (10), Ahafo (9), Oti (2) and North East (1).



11,659 persons injured



In respect of the number of persons injured, it rose by 6.32% to 11,659 this year from the 10,996 recorded last year.



20,225 vehicles involved in crashes



Meanwhile, the total number of vehicles involved in crashes also increased from 17,724 last year to 20,225 representing 14.11% RISE.

4,524 motorcycles crashed



The number of motorcycles that crashed during the nine months also went up by 11.81% from 4,046 in 2020 to 4,524 this year.



8,608 private vehicles crashed



Total number of private vehicles involved in accidents also increased from 7,060 last year to 8,608, an increase of 21.93%.



7,095 commercial vehicles crashed



In the same vein, commercial vehicles that crashed witnessed 7.18% spike from 6,618 last year to 7,095 this year.



10,530 reported crashes



Also, total number of reported crashes rose by 12.61% to 11,858 this year compared to 10,530 last year.



Causes of road accident



• 10 per cent of road accidents in Ghana are caused by drink-driving.



• Over-speeding constitutes about 50% of road accidents in the country.



• The first major cause of road accidents in Ghana is poor driving skills.



• Drivers talking on mobile phones while driving have caused several road accidents.

• Gross indiscipline is the cause in most cases amongst Ghanaians.



• Most accidents are caused by broken-down vehicles on our roads.



• It appears in Ghana there is a leeway for drivers to drive on worn/second-hand tyres.



• The unworthiness of some cars on our roads also invariably leads to road accidents.



• Over-loading of vehicles beyond their expected gross weights is a known cause of accidents.



• Fatigue driving is a known cause of road accidents by long-distance drivers.



• The poor nature of some of our roads has also often been cited as a cause for some vehicular accidents in the country.



• Disregard for traffic regulations by most drivers also leads to accidents on our roads.



• Non-existent road markings and signs.