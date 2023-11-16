2.3 million jobs created in private and public sectors – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government is determined to do more to boost the capacity of the country’s private sector to ensure the expansion of productivity and create jobs.

According to Ofori-Atta, in the past 7 years, the Akufo-Addo-led government has “invested GH¢32.7 billion” to promote and support the growth of businesses in the country.



Touting the achievements, of government in the presentation of the 2024 Budget in Parliament, Wednesday, 15 November 2023, the Finance Minister revealed government has “invested GH¢25.3 billion to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhance its ability to assist business operations.



“To date, the Development Bank Ghana has facilitated GH¢1 billion in competitive financing for the private sector, and GIRSAL continues to mitigate risks in the agriculture sector;”

Also, government has provided support to “100,000 young graduates to secure workplace experience and employment by investing GH¢2.4 billion in NABCO and “invested GH¢S7.1 billion to build road and transport infrastructure to improve connectivity and productivity.”



While, “GH¢541.5 million” has been invested in “169 1D1F enterprises to scale-up value addition and provided 140,000 additional jobs.”



In addition, government has created over “2.3 million jobs in the private and public sectors” which is approximately 900,000 in the private sector and 1.4 million in the public sector.