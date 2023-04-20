$2.5 million for TOR gone missing - NAPO

Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that crude condensation of about $2.5m allocated to the Tema Oil Refinery is reportedly missing.

The minister, widely known as NAPO, is reported by the Graphic on April 20, 2023, to have said that the fund was part of a business opportunity for the refinery to produce premix fuel from condensates from Ghana Gas.



“I gave TOR a new business opportunity in the premix fuel market that all the condensate from Ghana Gas should be used for making premix fuel. The last time I heard, over $ 2.5 million dollars worth of condensate had gone missing from TOR,” he said.



His revelation comes days after workers of the refinery commenced a series of demonstration demanding for the revamping of the refinery.



Background:



The National Chairman of the General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union of TUC, Bernard Owusu, disclosed that, as workers of the insolvent Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), they are opened for private partnerships to revamp the refinery.

He was speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo in reaction to the series of demonstration being held by the workers of TOR over government’s inability to get the refinery running.



To get their wishes granted, the chairman stated that the government will just have to get the policies structure and they will be willing to have private people come in.



He assured the public that the government is doing everything possible to revive the refinery following an appeal by workers. However, workers are calling for the dismissal of the Managing Director, Jerry K. Hinson, over allegations made against him.



The General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) has announced their intention to picket at the Jubilee House, Ministry of Energy, and other strategic locations.



In response, Mr. Hinson in a letter warned workers that any illegal strike action or picketing will be dealt with according to the law, citing clauses 168-171 of the Labour Act.

“Kindly be aware of the illegality of any such actions under clauses 168- 1 71 of the Labour Act and the consequences thereunder for participants/staff involved.



Please be aware of section 171 in particular which emphasises the term “picketing” which is only lawful in furtherance of a lawful strike/industrial action,” he said.



“Kindly be advised finally that participation of staff in any illegal action or picketing or indeed any act that purports to disrupt the activities of the Company or possibly undermine the authority of the Shareholder will be subjected to the prescribed ramifications under the relevant laws.”







