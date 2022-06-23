2 Garrison Operation Boafo team attends to flooded areas in Elmina

Personnel of Operation Boafo from 2 Garrison helping displaced persons

Flash floods have caused serious havoc at Ankaful Elmina and its surroundings resulting in some rivers overflowing their banks on Saturday, June 18, 2022, causing most communities within the enclave to be cut off.

By the Command of the Acting Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Bright Atiayao who is also the Flag Officer Fleet (FOF), Nineteen personnel from Operation Boafo, led by Sub Lt SY Boateng were dispatched to the scene due to the emergency nature of the situation to provide the needed assistance.



The personnel included ten from the Navy, one from the Air Force, five from the Army, and three from the 2 Garrison Public Relations.



The operation which commenced early Sunday morning June 19, 2022, saw the team provide assistance to about 30 displaced civilians who sought passage from Abinna to Atonkwa, Amisamu, and surrounding communities.



The team also moved to Nkontrodo and the Prison's quarters at Abbey township where portions of the affected road were cordoned off from vehicular passage due to the extent of the damage.



Properties running into millions of Cedis were destroyed and one death was recorded with the deceased being a Prisons Officer.

All communities were however calm.



The Acting Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Bright Atiayao met briefly with the rescue and inspecting teams and congratulated them for their swift response and showmanship in the situation.



He said, although one death had been recorded with loss of properties, they will still be on the alert as there could be more rains in the coming days. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and urged the Operation Boafo team to continue the good work and sacrifices in saving lives and properties.



Early on the same day, the Director of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Eric Nana Prempeh Agyeman arrived at the scene with the Air Force Helicopter MI-17 to get a piece of first-hand information on the situation, and ascertain the veracity of damage and profer solutions.



He was met by the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim (KEEA) Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Solomon Appiah, the NADMO Regional Director, Mr. Joe Donkoh, the Municipal Director, Mr. Patrick Obeng, and other stakeholders.

Various relief items were deployed to the affected communities by NADMO.



Facts gathered from the locals indicated that the damage of a bridge at Jukwa caused the volume of water to meander its way through the communities in a sinuous course.



According to the locals, the situation also caused two rivers namely; Suwi and Nkonto to overflow their banks adding to the flooding.



They narrated that flooding within the communities was aritual but this year’s situation was a dire one.