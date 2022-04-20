0
2 Indians killed, 7 injured in road crash at Gomoa Mampong

Accident 1 696x522 The bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Two Indians died and seven other people suffered injuries, following a road crash at Gomoa Mampong, near Winneba, in the Central Region.

Rujuta Ferrao, 46, and Rosa Ferrao, 72, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

Police Sergeant (Sgt) Maxwell Yeboah of the Effutu Municipal Police Division of the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD), confirmed the story.

He said that the accident occurred when a Mitsubishi Pajero Station Wagon, belonging to a multinational company, moving from Accra to Apam Junction, with the four foreigners on board, rammed into another vehicle.

Sgt Yeboah said at about 11:50 am on Saturday, the driver of Mitsubishi Pajero Station Wagon, on reaching a section of the road at Gomoa Mampong, near Winneba, lost control of the steering wheel and in the process, collided with an oncoming KIA Rhino Truck.

He said that the truck was loaded with bags of sachet water, moving from Agona Swedru to Accra with three persons on board.

Sgt Yeboah said that all other occupants of both vehicles, who suffered injuries and were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, were on admission responding to treatment.

He said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: GNA
