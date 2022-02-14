2 Judicial Service cashiers abscond with state’s revenue

Dr James Klutse Avedzi (middle), Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee

PAC summons former Judicial Service cashiers

Judicial Service cashiers steal GH¢81,796 of state revenue



Judicial service interdicts two former staff for stealing



Two former cashiers of the Judicial Service have allegedly absconded with the state’s revenue totalling to an amount of GH¢81,796.



The two, Clemence Animabo and James Twum, who were with the Twifo Praso and Wamfie District Magistrate Courts in the Central and Bono regions, failed to lodge the said amount into designated accounts after receiving it.



Clemence is alleged to have absconded with GH¢61,759, while James also bolted with GH¢20,037.

According to a graphiconline.com report, the two have been in hiding since 2017, after the case was reported to the police by the Judicial Service.



This was revealed when the Judicial Service appeared before the committee at its sitting at Parliament House last Friday. The Chairman of PAC, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, directed the two to report to the clerk of the committee to assist in investigations.



Speaking on the matter, the Director of Finance of the Judicial Service, Vera Takyi, said when the alleged theft was detected, it was reported to the police and the officers involved interdicted, but they were later granted bail.



She revealed that “the registrars with supervisory roles at the two courts were not held accountable because the cashiers admitted that they were solely responsible for the loss of the money.”



“That out of GH¢64,444.00 received by the cashier at the Wamfie District Magistrate Court from August 31, 2017 to August 15, 2018, GH¢44,407.00 was deposited, leaving an outstanding balance of GH¢20,037,” graphiconline quoted.