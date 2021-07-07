2 MMCEs face sanction over failure to participate in ‘Clean Northern Region’

Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shaibu

•Northern Regional Minister has hinted that 2 MMCEs will be sanctioned

•The acting MMCEs for Sagnarigu and Tamale Municipality failed to participate in the ‘Clean Northern Region’



•The Minister adds that he doesn't know the whereabouts of the MMCE for Sagnarigu



The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shaibu, has stated that the acting Metropolitan and Municipal Chief Executives (MMCE) for the Sagnarigu and Tamale Municipality risk facing sanction over their failure to participate in the ‘Clean Northern Region’ exercise.



According to the Minister, the two acting MMCEs, have never participated in the clean-up exercise which was launched in May 2021 and observed on every last Saturday of the month.



The ‘Clean Northern Region’ initiative is to improve the sanitation condition in the Region and also clear all filthy and bushy areas in the various Municipalities.



“I am not happy the two personalities who are government representatives at the local level have failed to participate in an exercise that is of national interest and their conduct will be looked into by the authorities and appropriate sanctions applied,” he said.