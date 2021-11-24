2 UPSA students sacked from their hostel for engaging in lesbianism

Their action, according to the management of UPSA, is against the university’s rules

Two students at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have been sacked from their hostel for engaging in acts of lesbianism.

A notice by the management warned students to “Desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the Hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared,”

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.



“They have since been dismissed from UPSA Hostel awaiting further sanctions from Management,” part of the announcement read.