2 arrested over Prampram killing

Three other presons sustained gunshot wounds in the attack by yet to be identified gunmen

• The head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan has been killed by unknown gunmen

• Nene Ayeh Otusei Kro was shot in an attack on Tuesday dawn



• Three other persons sustained serious injuries in the gun attack



Police in Tema have arrested two persons in connection with the Tuesday dawn murder of the Family Head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan - one of the clans in the Prampram Traditional Area of Accra.



Nene Ayeh Otu Sei Klo is reported to have been shot in the head by unknown gunmen while he was in the company of other kingmakers at a shrine, performing some traditional rites.



“I rushed there and I was told that they were at the shrine when my brother stepped out to pick his sandals at the entrance of the shrine.

“Immediately he picked the sandals and he was going inside again to take his seat for them to continue with the traditional rites, the assailants unleashed bullets on him together with the other people at the shrine,” Abraham Ayeh, brother of the deceased reportedly narrated.



According to a DGN Online report, other senior members of the Anner We Royal Gate including a chief who was also in the meeting, sustained injuries but were rushed to the Tema General Hospital where they have been receiving treatment.



The spokesperson of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, confirming the incident noted that investigations have been launched into the matter.



Nene Ayeh Otu Sei Klo, a contractor and a fisherman is said to have left behind a wife and 6 children, 4 girls and 2 boys.