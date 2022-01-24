2 crushed to death as tricycle runs into trailer at Offinso

One of the deceased was crushed beyond recognition

Two persons have been confirmed dead with another in critical condition after their tricycle crashed into a stationary trailer at Offinso Old Town in the Ashanti Region

The gory accident according to the witness occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 24, 2022.



One of the deceased, the tricycle rider has been identified only as Agya, 45, a farmer at Ahenkro a town next to Offinso.



A freelancer and a taxi driver who witnessed the fatal accident Daniel Offer, in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the three were heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when the accident occurred.



"The tricycle rider was heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when he saw one of the cars facing them engaging in a dangerous overtaking.

"Upon seeing the danger the tricycle rider veered off the road in an attempt to escape death from the oncoming vehicle but he, unfortunately, run into a trailer which was parked along the road," he said.



He added that the rider after the crush had his stomach opened by a suspected sharp object exposing his heart and intestines at the accident scene.



The other deceased who's yet to be identified also had his head crushed beyond recognition in the process leading to his death



The bodies have been conveyed to Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital's morgue.