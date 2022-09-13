2 dead, 5 injured after trailer loaded with excavator crashes into stores

File photo

A least two people are reported to have died as a trailer loaded with an excavator crashed into stores at Sefwi Besibema in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

According to onuaonline.com, the trailer, which had the registration number GE 4871-X, crashed into at least five shops as the driver lost control of it.



An eyewitness, Kalam Musa, said that seven people who were in the shops during the accident were trapped and two of them, in their thirties, died after being rescued.



He added that the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue waiting for identification and autopsy.



The Assemblymen of the area, Isaac Entsie, confirmed the incident.



“The loader also hit the pole and community high tension. I have an information [centre] and it has destroyed all my machines.



"They (the vehicles) were coming from Akontonbra. Five persons were trapped inside and we rescued them but two died on the spot and I can’t tell for now the condition of the others,” he said.

