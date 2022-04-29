2 dead in fire outbreak at Korle-Bu Police barracks

The cause of the fire is yet to be known

Two lives have been reported lost in a fire that razed down a building occupied by police officers at the Korle Bu Police Barracks on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at about 10:30 pm.

According to an eyewitness, Seargent Antwi, who is a resident Police officer, a nursing mother together with the child’s grandmother were the ones trapped in the fire leading to their death.



The nursing child who is said to be a week old, together with another three-year-old child are surviving victims of the incident who have sustained injuries.

According to Angel News’ reports from the scene, the structure built with blocks yet extended with wood has three rooms that share a common hall. All belongings of the officers and their families kept in the hall including their living rooms were lost in the fire.



The National Fire Service officers who arrived at the scene to douse the fire are yet to establish the root cause of it.