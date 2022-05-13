2
2 farmers jailed 4 years for stealing 4 goats

Jail 610x400 File photo/ A jail cell

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two farmers have been sentenced to a prison term of four years each for stealing four goats in Tuna, a suburb of the Sawla Tuna Kalba District in the Savannah Region.

A Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by Edward Essel, charged the two men with conspiracy and stealing which they pleaded guilty to.

The two men, Dondopour Daador, 38, and Kipo Silendong, 28 were also asked to pay GH¢ 800 each to the person whose goats they stole as compensation for the missing goats, myjoyonline.com reports.

During the court hearing, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, said that the two suspects were not first-time offenders and that they have been previously imprisoned for stealing.

Chief Inspector said that one of the suspects, Dondopour, was arrested by some residents, with one of the goats at a lorry station and handed over to the police after the owner of the goats’; a trader in Tuna, complained to the police about them being missing.

Dandopour after his arrest told the police that he bought the goat he was caught with from Kipo Silendong.

Silendong was subsequently arrested and confessed that he had stolen the goats and sold them to traders heading towards Wa.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
