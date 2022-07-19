2 jailed 10 years for theft

Their accomplice, only known as Asaawa, is on the run

The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced two thieves to five years imprisonment each, in hard labour.

Albert Nii Ayi Quaye, 32, and Kelvin Kitorki, 24, denied conspiring to unlawfully enter the homes of their victims to steal cash and items.



However, the court presided over by Mr. Kwabena Koduah Obiri Yeboah acquitted and discharged Gershon Nii Okai Armah, who dishonestly received some of the stolen items.



Their accomplice, only known as Asaawa, is on the run.



Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah told the court that Gladys Osei Owiredu, journalist, and Nana Kojo Dadzie, a lecturer, both complainants, reside at Franco Estates, at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.



Quaye and Kitorki are unemployed and lived at Kwabenya, and Armah, an auto mechanic, also stayed at Bubiasbie.

The court heard that on February 23, 2022, Gladys left for work and her daughter also left for school. Whilst at work, she received a call from the police at Franco that her daughter had reported that thieves had broken into their house and stole a USD 500 Television set, among other valuables.



Chief Insp Akomeah said on March 2, 2022, Dadzie also left for lectures whereas his wife and children also left for church.



The court heard that when the wife and children returned from church, they realised that their home had been broken and ransacked.



Prosecution said they discovered that the thieves stole GHc54,000.00 kept in a bag was taken, a Fujitsu laptop, Amazon Tablet, two wrist watches, and one wax print among other valuables had all been stolen from the room.



Chief Insp Akomeah said a complaint was lodged with the Franco Estate Police station and on March 22, 2022, the police had information that Quaye and Kitorki, who were involved in a series of thefts within the Franco Estates, Kwabenya, and its environs were hiding at Pokuase.

He said surveillance was immediately placed on them, leading to the arrest of the accused.



Prosecution said Quaye and Kitorki (the convicts) during interrogation, admitted going on a stealing spree during the day at Kwabenya, Madina, Aburi, Adenta, and its environs when the occupants of the houses were away.



Chief Insp Akomeaah said a search in the rooms of the accused at Kwabenya revealed a 65 inches Samsung television and a Fujitsu laptop, a matched, and a flat screwdriver.



Prosecution said Dadzie on seeing the Fujitsu laptop identified it as one of the items stolen from his house.



The convicts, he said, mentioned Armah and one Asawaa as recipients of their booties.