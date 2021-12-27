2-month-old baby boy, 12-year-old girl burnt to death on Christmas eve

The victims are a 12-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby boy

Two children have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Buokrom Estate in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The victims are a 12-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby boy.



Three others also sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The fire started around 2:00 am Friday, 24 December 2021, from one of the rooms and spread to other rooms.



Firefighters were called to the scene and eventually put the blaze under control.

In all, the self-contained apartment and all its properties were burnt.



The Public Relations Officer of the Regional National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Osei Addai, told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the cause of the blaze is not yet known.



Mr. Addai said they have commenced investigations into the cause of the inferno