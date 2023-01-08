2 more ‘thugs’ arrested in connection with violence at NDC conference

The arrest of Iddrisu Abass and Dawda Mohammed brings to four the total number of suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested two more persons placed on a wanted list in connection with the violence that occurred during the recent National Youth and Women’s Congress held by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to the police, two suspects include the ringleader in the violence that characterised the December 10, 2022, event held at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



“The Police have arrested two more suspects wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



“The suspect Iddrisu Abass alias Jango who is believed to be the ring leader and suspect Dawda Mohammed Nazir were arrested at Kintampo and Wenchi in the Bono and Bono East regions respectively on 8th January, 2022. This brings to 4 the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances,” the police said in a statement shared on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



The statement said Abass Iddrisu during his arrest shot and wounded one of the arresting officers.



“In the course of the arrest, suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the Police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs. Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in a stable condition,” the police said.



The police added that it quelled an attempt by some youth of Wenchi to cause a disturbance following the arrest.

“Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the Police team but Police have since restored law, order and security in the area,” it said.



The recent arrest brings to four the total number of arrests made since the police declared 16 persons wanted for the December 10 fracas.



The police barely 24 hours ago announced it had made its first arrest of two suspects involved in the violence.



“The two suspects, Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, who were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on 7th January 2023.



“The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with the investigations,” an earlier statement by the police on January 7, 2022, said.



GA/FNOQ