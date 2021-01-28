2 persons test positive for coronavirus during Vodafone health screening exercise

File photo: All persons screened for typhoid and HIV were however negative

Two persons tested positive for covid-19 during the launch of Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s 12th year anniversary dubbed the “Kindred Month with a Healthfest Medical Screening” in Koforidua, Eastern regional capital on Thursday, January 27, 2020.

The two were among 82 residents who availed themselves for free Covid-19 test.



The two asymptomatic patients were taken away for isolation and treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital by personnel of the Ambulance Service who were on standby at the event.



The event saw hundreds of residents in Old Estate a suburb of Koforidua who turned out to be screened on various diseases.



As at 2:00 pm, two(2) out of 302 persons screened for Hepatitis B have tested positive for the disease.



Fourteen(14) suspected cases of Tuberculosis were detected among 17 persons screened by the medical team.

Also, 28 out of 402 screened for glucose were identified to have high glucose.



A cholesterol test conducted on 301 persons identified 12 with high cholesterol levels.



Seventeen cases of anaemia were recorded out of 204 screened at the time.



Thirty-three persons out of 424 checked were also found to have high blood pressure.



Other cases detected include six (6) prostrate enlargement,9 cases of myoma, three(3) pelvic inflammatory disease, one Ovarian cyst cases, and six(6) cases of malaria.

All persons screened for typhoid and HIV were however negative.



Vodafone Ghana foundation also registered and renewed health insurance cards of hundreds of residents.



The Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation and Sustainability Ameris Nana Adjei Perbi told Starr news “we don’t just screen but then we make sure we take care of the person from the beginning so the person is healed or recovered. We make sure they have their national health insurance card, we treat them”.



He said the Kindred month launched will be marked annually in February to help address community needs.



“Apart from the health festival, we are also launching Kindred month, for the whole of February Vodafone Ghana foundation will be doing activities for Communities”