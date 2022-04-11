3
2 poachers kill buffalo at Mole National Park, arrested by rangers

The 2 Notorious Poachers The 2 notorious poachers holding the head of the Buffalo

Mon, 11 Apr 2022

Two notorious poachers from the Larabanga Community of the West Gonja Municipality identified as Mumin Baharu and Osman Ibrahim alias Vuga have been arrested by gallant and hardworking rangers of the Mole National Park on 9th April, 2022.

Bole-based Nkilgi Fm’s source say the rangers on a normal patrol in the park heard a gunshot from the poachers and rushed to the scene.

On their way, the Rangers saw a 4- man team of poachers on a particular stream who had shot and killed a Buffalo and were about to share the booty.

The Rangers strategically placed themselves, laid ambush and managed to arrest the Poachers.

The Poachers according to Nkilgi fm’s sources have worried staff of the Mole National Park for sometime now.

A shot gun that was used to kill the Buffalo has been confiscated from the Poachers.

The Poachers will be processed for court within 24 hours after their arrest.


