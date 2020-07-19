Crime & Punishment

2 robbers get 46 years jail term

The suspects

Residents of Ho, the Volta Regional capital and its environs may begin to heave a sigh of relief after two robbers known for terrorizing them have been imprisoned.

The two -Emmanuel Courage Banitsi, 22, and Daniel Yeboah were handed a total of 46 years’ jail term in hard labour after a Ho Circuit court found them guilty of armed robbery and stealing.



The two according to sources were part of a syndicate that worked as a group or independently to rob and steal from their victims in areas such as, the adjoining localities of Ho Technical University, Ho Nursing Training College, VORADEP Village, SSNIT Flats, Merryland, Medical Village, Power House, Mawuli Estates among others.



The Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse who confirmed the incident to DGN Online explained that the Ho Circuit Court presided over by Felix Datsomor convicted and sentenced the two notorious armed robbers in spate trials.



Emmanuel who is also a mobile phone repairer was handed 33 years while 19-year-old Daniel was handed 13 years.



Explaining further Corporal Dogbatse said the two were involved in cases of armed robbery, burglary, stealing and in some instances raping their victims.

The convicts who were arrested in separate operations executed their crimes by forcibly breaking into victims’ rooms and threatening them with guns and other weapons. They subsequently robbed them of their belongings.



In other instances, they coerced their victims to provide their mobile money pins which they used to withdraw or transfer money from victims’ mobile money accounts.



The convicts are also expected in court for other charges of robberies and stealing, Corporal Dogbatse revealed.



He announced that the Regional Police Command in the wake of these criminal activities in the Municipality has also reviewed its operational activities to clamp down on the activities of such miscreants.



He therefore warned such criminals to desist from their ways or face the law. Residents were also encouraged to take their personal security serious, report and provide prompt information on suspicious activities and persons in their vicinity for action.

