2 suspects arrested for allegedly killing #FixTheCountry campaigner

The late Kaaka, an activist of the #fixthecountry was murdered in the Ashanti region

The Ashanti Regional Police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of #fixthecountry activist and a member of the Economic Fighters League, Ibrahim Mohammed aka "Kaaka" in the Ejura Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The suspects were identified as Ibrahim Issaka "Anyass" and Fuseini Alhassan.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told the media that the suspects were arrested at about 10:45 pm yesterday, Monday, 28 June 2021, following police intelligence.



He said witness account indicates that the 45-year-old resident of Dagombaline at Ejura was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 pm on Sunday, 27 June 2021.

Mr. Ahianyo said he was rushed to the Ejura government hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died while on admission on Sunday, June 28, 2021.



He said the police have commenced investigations to ascertain whether the murder was linked to his work as a journalist or the #Fixthecountry movement.



Mr. Ahianyo said the command appeals to anyone with any relevant information to share with them.