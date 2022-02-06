2 teenagers jailed 17 years over Facebook fraud, robbery

File Photo

The Berekum Circuit Court in the Bono Region has sentenced two teenagers to 17 years imprisonment, for defrauding a pastor via Facebook and robbing him in the process.

The two, Alexander Agyemang, 19 years old and Francis Mahama, 18, were sentenced to 10 years and seven years jail term respectively, for luring the pastor (name withheld) on Facebook and robbing him along the line.



Briefing Angel News on the case, the Berekum Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, said on the 27th January, 2022, the pastor from Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region lodged a complaint to the Berekum Police of him being robbed by the young men.



The pastor had come from Accra to visit a female friend he had found on Facebook at Berekum.



Through communication and upon his arrival at Berekum the suspects, Alexander Agyemang and Francis Mahama picked him up with a tricycle popularly known as “pragyia” in the pretext that his perceived lover had sent them to bring him to her.



On the way the Alexander Agyemang and Francis Mahama robbed him of his belongings including his Bible and a mobile phone.

Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, said police intelligence led to the hideout of the suspects which resulted in their arrest, prosecution and jail sentence.



The Commander therefore cautioned the general public to be circumspect about friends they make on Facebook and other social media platforms in order not to fall victim to such practices.



“If you are engaging people on social media, and someone invites you over, be careful because not all who appear as women are. Many men pretend by using ladies’ pictures to lure unsuspecting men.”



He further advised that when visiting for the first time from distant places for instance, the visitor should be sure to arrive during day time to ensure his or her security, or better still meet their hosts at the Police station.



Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah also cautioned the youth of Berekum to desist from such nefarious acts to avoid the wrath of the law.