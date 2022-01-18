2 top police officers, one junior rank die within 48-hours

Three (3) Police officers including two senior ones have died in the last 48-hours in various jurisdictions in the country, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

This portal gathers that the death of the three has sent shockwaves down the spines of personnel of the Ghana Police Service amidst family and friends of the deceased officers being distraught.



In the first instance, the death was reported of DSP Joseph Adjei Afoakpah, the La District Crime Officer which sad event occurred on Friday, January 15, 2022, after a short illness.



His body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and further action.



It was also reported on the same Friday the death of Sergeant Bright Annobil at Nyamebekyere Police station, Berekum in the Bono Region.



The officer who was on duty at the said Police Station went to arrest the said suspect after receiving a threat of harm complaint from one Yaw Amankona.



On reaching the frontage of the Police station, the suspect who was armed with a knife hidden in his pocket attacked and stabbed the officer severely on the neck and other parts of the body.

He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly on admission.



A manhunt was launched in the Berekum township to track down the suspect and when he was found at his hideout at Komfuokrom, a suburb of Berekum, he again attacked and attempted to stab the arresting officers with the knife.



He was shot after several attempts to disarm him failed. He was also sent to the Holy family Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The has also reported of DSP Mr Dennis Boateng The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander of Effiduase in the Ashanti Region at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH).



The officer fell sick and was rushed to KATH for treatment. He was discharged on Thursday, January 14, 2022, and brought home the same day.



On Saturday, January 16, 2022, his conditions worsened and was rushed to Effiduase Government Hospital where he was admitted for treatment but died while on admission.