2 vociferous children of former Heads of State who fear nobody

Sekou Nkrumah and Frema Busia

In Ghana’s history, apart from the children of Kwame Nkrumah and Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, not much has been publicly known about the other children of other Heads of State in the country.

This is also because the children of these other presidents have not been as loud or politically popular as the rest, and perhaps too for many other unique reasons.



But then also, there have been two names of children of former presidents of Ghana who have operated with a different script, showing that they are unfazed by criticisms or unafraid to call out people for the wrong things.



Sekou Nkrumah:



Being one of the oldest children of Ghana’s first president, Sekou Nkrumah may just have carried on a big part of his father’s spirit, being bold and audacious in ensuring that he is always heard.



It is no secret that he has been heard and seen severally calling out governments and even presidents for their bad policies or decisions that have negatively affected the people of Ghana.

Sekou Nkrumah was particularly very vociferous and criticizing of the government of the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



Profile of Sekou Nkrumah:



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah born 1 December 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and the last son of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Sekou was born to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah. He is the last child of Kwame Nkrumah. He was named after Sekou Toure, President of Guinea and a very good friend of Kwame Nkrumah.



Sekou was educated at Achimota School and the University of Bucharest in Romania. During his time in Romania, Sekou married a Romanian woman with whom he had a son, Alin, who died in November 2012 at the age of 21.

Frema Busia:



Well-known for her writings, in which she usually would take political leaders to the cleaners, ensuring that they are put in check, the daughter of Ghana’s former Prime Minister, Kofi ABrefa Busia, has won for herself the clout of being a boisterous person.



Frema Busia has also been seen and heard often calling out present and past presidents for a number of things.



And doing that, she has shown no fears and neither held back on how hard she has hit those it has concerned most.



EA/BOG