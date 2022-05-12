3
Menu
News

20% fare increment: Transport minister must resign over silence – Driver Union

Isaac Kwabena Boateng 1 Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Cooperative Union, Isaac Kwabena Boateng, has called for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

According to him, the ministry has failed over its decision to keep silent over the ongoing issue between the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Coalition of Private Road Transport Operators.

The Coalition of Private Road Transport Operators, has accused government of intentionally frustrating the process of transport fare review and has thus unilaterally adjusted fares by 20 percent.

By convention, they’re supposed to meet with the Transport Ministry and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) to agree on the increment with the government taking several factors into consideration.

The GRTCC has asked the public to disregard the 20 percent fare increment imposed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other unions.

“The ministry has failed. If it had done its job all this would not have happened. The minister would have resigned if he had a conscience. The ministry has failed and that has led to the complete failure of the GRTCC.”

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Related Articles: