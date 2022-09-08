20 female artisans to pass out in Ho under TVET

The women expected to graduate on October 2

Ghana Co-operative Fashion Designers Association, Ho Chapter in the Volta region is set to graduate twenty young women who have gone through a year and more training in fashion designing.

The trainees, most of whom are single mothers are expected to pass out on October 2, 2022, in Ho.



John Saho, Ho President of the association said the trainees have gone through intensive training under their various masters with support from the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the National Board of Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).



He said, about hundred of single mothers including girls who could not further their education after High School are also under training.



John Saho in an interview advised that "In this world, creativity is the best that can lead you to your future, so I'll advise the youth to go into the craft or TVET centre, if you can go to school to learn, you can have your Ph.D. and all that you have but the government is not ready to absorb all of us, so when you have the craft, you can do something, you can create something, you can employ someone".



He added that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre requires money, however, he is appealing to the government to aid those who are under training and willing to be enrolled.



One of the trainees, Dora Adorbo Efakor, a single mother of two said she is happy to have a skill because life was difficult for her and the kids until she decided to go into sewing and she has started benefiting, adding that, she is no more a "burden on my mother, she cannot do all".

These twenty women were trained by different craft masters in the Ho Municipality, Vice President of the association, Wilson Amos Agblemor said, the idea to come together as masters and initiate the training is "to eradicate youth unemployment in Ho and also encourage more young people to have a skill".



On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the twenty trainees including other artisans had a free lecture on time management, skills development, finance management and peace and conflict-related topics organised by Asogli State.



The forum formed part of activities to mark this year's yam festival celebration in Ho.



Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli Traditional Council who was present at the forum advised the youth in various areas and encouraged them to be consistent in whatever they do.



He also urged them to make sacrifices when chasing their dreams and promised to give aid to deserving apprentices in the area.



Hundreds of masters and apprentices from tailoring, hairdressing, cosmetology and youth activists participated in the forum.