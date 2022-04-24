20 in critical condition as 46 people get injured in 2 accidents on Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway

Sprinter bus somersaults at Gomoa Mankessim injuring 36 people
Sprinter bus crushes into Trailer at Gomoa Mpota injuring 8 people
46 undergoing treatments at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital
Two separate accidents on the Accra Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway have left 20 people in critical conditions and 26 others with minor injuries.
According to eyewitnesses, one of the accidents which occurred in Gomoa Mankessim involved a Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GN-2572-10, was travelling from Cape Coast to Accra, myjoyonline.com reports.
The eyewitnesses say the tyre of the bus burst causing the vehicle to somersault. The impact of the crash gravely wounded a lot of the passengers.
The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Kwesi Hughes, who spoke to Adom FM after the accidents, indicated that the sprinter flipped because it was overloaded with passengers.
DOIII Hughes said the bus had 36 passengers instead of the 23 it was designed to take and some agricultural products, adding that all the passengers sustained some form of injuries.
The commander said that the other accident took place at Gomoa Mpota and it involved a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino and a DAF Trailer.
According to him, the Kia Rhino tried to overtake the Sprinter bus but smashed into its side and collided with the DAF Trailer heading towards Cape Coast from Accra.
He said that the Sprinter had 8 passengers who got varying degrees of injuries.
The victims of the two accidents, a total of 46 people, are all receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.
