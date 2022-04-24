1
Menu
News

20 in critical condition as 46 people get injured in 2 accidents on Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway

Kwahu Accident File photo

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sprinter bus somersaults at Gomoa Mankessim injuring 36 people

Sprinter bus crushes into Trailer at Gomoa Mpota injuring 8 people

46 undergoing treatments at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital

Two separate accidents on the Accra Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway have left 20 people in critical conditions and 26 others with minor injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the accidents which occurred in Gomoa Mankessim involved a Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GN-2572-10, was travelling from Cape Coast to Accra, myjoyonline.com reports.

The eyewitnesses say the tyre of the bus burst causing the vehicle to somersault. The impact of the crash gravely wounded a lot of the passengers.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Kwesi Hughes, who spoke to Adom FM after the accidents, indicated that the sprinter flipped because it was overloaded with passengers.

DOIII Hughes said the bus had 36 passengers instead of the 23 it was designed to take and some agricultural products, adding that all the passengers sustained some form of injuries.

The commander said that the other accident took place at Gomoa Mpota and it involved a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino and a DAF Trailer.

According to him, the Kia Rhino tried to overtake the Sprinter bus but smashed into its side and collided with the DAF Trailer heading towards Cape Coast from Accra.

He said that the Sprinter had 8 passengers who got varying degrees of injuries.

The victims of the two accidents, a total of 46 people, are all receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: