20 million Ghanaians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before 2021 ends - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reminded Ghanaians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as his government ensures majority of the populace are vaccinated against the virus.

He said at least about 20 million Ghanaians would be vaccinated by the close of the year to prevent the spread of the disease.



President Akufo-Addo gave the advice when he paid a courtesy call on the Berekum Traditional Council as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.



Responding to a request by Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, the Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, the President said next week, he would cut the sod for the construction of 101 district hospitals in the country to improve healthcare delivery services.



He explained the government had already allocated funds, while contractors had also been selected for the projects.

Describing Berekum East and Berekum West as strong NPP territories, President Akufo-Addo rallied the support from the people so that the NPP would retain power in 2024 and continue with good governance.



The President commended the chiefs and people of Berekum for the prevailing peace in the area and asked them to preserve the peace, saying without peace the country could not progress.



Daasebre Diawuo II, indicated Berekum had equally benefited from the national cake under President Akufo-Addo's government, but added that the Municipality required more development projects.



He appealed to the government to facilitate the establishment of a university in the area and assured that the people of Berekum would continue to support the President to achieve his vision for the nation.