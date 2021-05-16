20 million Ghanaians to be vaccinated by end of the year – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government is aiming at vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians against the novel Coronavirus by the end of the year.

According to him, although there have been some challenges in accessing more vaccines, the target is still to vaccinate that number by end of the year.



He made this known in his 25th COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



Akufo-Addo said, “…The target is to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians at the end of the year.”

The President, then, cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to high-risk countries if the purposes of the trip is not pressing.



“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he assured.



