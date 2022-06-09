20 million trees not over ambitious – Owusu-Bio

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio who is also the Chairman of the 2022 Green Ghana Planning Committee has indicated that government's aggressive afforestation drive of planting 20 million trees on June 10, 2022, is not an over-ambitious target and the initial projections indicate, it is feasible and doable.

The Deputy Lands Minister said the government through the Ministry of Lands, Forestry Commission, and the National Alternative Employment Livelihood Program (NAELP) have obtained over 20 Million seedlings for planting.



He said this year, 10 million tree seedlings will be planted in forest reserves and compartment areas across Ghana whereas additional 10 million tree seedlings will be planted in towns, villages, and cities.



Mr. Owusu-Bio said the seedlings that will be planted in the forest reserves will be by corporate bodies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which will also help in efforts to combat climate change.



The Deputy Minister also mentioned One-Student, One-Tree initiative which was launched in Cape Coast, the initiative is to encourage the student to learn how to "nurture the tree seedlings as their babies".



Speaking on issues relating to the indiscriminate cutting down of trees in towns and cities, the Deputy Minister said an aspect of the tree planting exercise is to encourage citizens, especially the youth to be environmentally conscious.

He also added that the Ministry is working collaboratively with local government and district assemblies to protect the trees.



Responding to the question on planting at illegal mining sites, he explained that the introduction of the Gold Kacha machine will reduce the use of mercury as well as aiding miners to mine responsibly.



He disclosed the small-scale miners association intentions of planting trees on the said date to help recover forest reserves.



He called on all Ghanaians to support the Ministry to make this year’s Green Ghana Day a resounding success.



He said these on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during his engagement with Accra-based UTV.