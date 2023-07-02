20 plush cars, swimming pool with an inbuilt couch, other 'fanciful' properties spotted on Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s compound

A tour around the residence of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong proves that he has got good taste.

The Special Group of Companies’ founder’s home situated at East Legon, exudes sophistry, class, and finesse.



One can tell that every component of the house, including the swimming pool area, was structured with a unique style and intent.



His 20 luxurious vehicles, spanning from Rolls Royce to old-school catalogs, were captured sitting in a neatly designed glass room.



His large swimming pool had an inbuilt sitting area that could serve as a lounge.



Not forgetting the other ‘bar areas’ spotted at different parts of the house.

His magnificent house, built to suit a ‘state of the art’ standard, sits on a vast piece of land.



These and much more fancy stuff caught the attention of patrons who witnessed his house party with some PRESEC students.



Mr. Ofori Sarpong, who doubles as the Global President for the PRESEC old boys association, celebrated the said students, who emerged winners of ‘Shark Quiz’ Season 6.



Watch the video below:

















EB/WA