20 well-resourced contractors can’t complete 5,000kms of road in 9 months - Civil Engineer

Civil engineer, Abdulai Mahama has indicated that claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that over 10,000 kilometres of road have been constructed during his tenure, cannot be true.



According to Mahama, the president’s statement cannot be factual because the government, just last year, indicated that it had constructed a little over 4,000 kilometres of road which means that it constructed over 5,000 kilometres of road in just 9 months.



The engineer, who made these remarks in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the construction of roads takes time which makes it impossible for even well-resourced contractors to complete 5,000 kilometres of road within nine months.

“If you give all resources to about 20 contractors to finish 5,000kms of road in less than nine months, it cannot be possible.



“…I understand that the Ofankor-Nsawam road is to be completed in 36 months. If the construction of 17km will take this time, one can tell how long it will take to construct a 5,000km long road,” he said.



He further explained that the factors that contribute to making road construction a very long adventure aside from the mobilisation of resources include management of traffic on existing roads, creation of gutters and the making of concrete culverts, to divert drainage systems.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the 2022 State of the Nation Address, said that his government has achieved the most when it comes to road infrastructure than any other government Ghana has had.



“… it is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word ‘unprecedented’ is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana,” he said.