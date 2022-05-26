0
Menu
News

20-year-old man allegedly lynched, body dumped at Bolgatanga

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder It is unclear why the man was lynched or killed

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man, believed to be in his 20s, has been beaten to death in Bolgatanga.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that his body was dumped in between the Abilba No. 2 Junior High School and the Awugya Primary School along the library road in Bolgatanga.

According to residents in the area, they suspect the incident happened on the night of Wednesday, May 25.

It is unclear why the man was killed or those who killed him.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has conveyed the dead body to the regional hospital for preservation, identification, and collection by the family members.

The Police noted that the deceased could have been lynched.

The Police advised the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Salifu Anaba, who led the police team to the scene, said suspected thieves should be handed over to the Police.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Ken Agyapong’s daughter swept awards at High School graduation in US
Georgina Wood, Elizabeth Ohene, Sir Sam Jonah and others own state lands
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media