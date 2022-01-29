20-year-old man jailed 15 years over attempt to steal motorbike in Volta Region

The convict, Eyram Botwe

A Sogakope Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo has sentenced a 20-year-old man to fifteen years imprisonment in hard labour.

The convict, Eyram Botwe was put before the court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, on the charge of an attempt to commit robbery.



He was part of a gang of robbers who pepper-sprayed a motor rider in an attempt to rob him of his Haojue motorbike at Agorve near Akatsi.



The convict appeared in court, pleaded guilty to the offence, and was convicted on his own plea.



Delivering the judgment, His Lordship Isaac Addo said he considered the fact that the accused was a first-time offender hence his fifteen-year incarceration.

Two other suspects arrested in connection with the robbery have also been remanded into police custody by the same Court when they appeared before it.



The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy and robbery when they appeared before the court on Thursday, 27th January 2022.



They are expected to reappear before the court on February 10, 2022.



In a police statement issued by the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, it is noted that “the robbery of motorbikes mostly Okada, is becoming quite rampant in recent times and the command is convinced that recent arrests by the Akatsi District and subsequent sentencing would stem the tide.”