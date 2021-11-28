202 foreigners prevented from making illegal entry into Ghana

Some of the arrested foreigners

Buses carrying 202 foreigners into Ghana intercepted at Aflao

Ketu South MCE commends security officers for preventing illegal entries



Border town residents urged to report illegal activities to Immigration Service



Security officers in Aflao have intercepted some buses conveying 202 foreigners to different parts of the country.



The foreigners were stopped at the Aflao main border on Saturday, November 27, 2021, after the officers were alerted of their movement.



The sector commander of the Immigration Service, Assistant Commissioner Frederick Baah Doudu, told the media that 92 of the foreigners were arrested by the defence intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces while the remaining 110 were arrested by the Immigration Service.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, investigations revealed that most of the foreigners didn’t have valid travel documents.

Some of them who were reported to be Nigerians were led out of the country.



Commending the officers for swiftly handling the issue, MCE for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, stated that government is committed to ending illegal entries into the country.



“I am happy the officials intercepted these people despite the challenges faced with their jobs especially those in the hinterlands and hard-to-reach areas but I urge them to continue with the good work and help protect the borders.”



He urged residents to readily volunteer information of illegal activities around the borders to the immigration service and further asked transport companies to find out the identity of commuters and report those with suspicious identities to security operatives.



Mr Lugudor said the assembly, is working with the Immigration Service to rid Ketu South of illegal immigrants, thereby protecting the municipality from possible security threats ahead of the Christmas festivities.