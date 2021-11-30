2020 Budget: We have annulled illegality of November 26 - NPP MP

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, has reacted to the recission of the rejection of the 2022 budget and subsequent approval by Majority Group MPs.

Tetteh, who is also Vice Chairman of the Communications Committee of Parliament tweeted that the passage involved giving full meaning to two pieces of legislation - Article 104 of the Constitution and Order 109 of the Standing Orders of the House.



"Article 104 of the 1992 constitution and order 109 of the standing orders of parliament has been given full meaning in annulling the illegality that happened on Friday," his tweet read.



Speaker Alban Bagbin on Friday, November 26, 2021, supervised a vote that rejected the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy after the majority side had staged a boycott of proceedings just before a prayer for adjournment, by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. was to be held.



The Minority side en bloc refused the request and subsequently voted to reject the budget.



However, the house having reconvened on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to conduct business, voted to overturn the budget rejection and subsequently performed another vote to approve the budget albeit in the absence of the minority who stayed out of the chamber.

Presiding over proceedings of the house on Tuesday, the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu sitting in for the speaker after ordering for a count of the number of MPs in the house, albeit only majority MPs, announced that there were 138 members present including himself.



He further stated that the number satisfies the constitutional requirement for the house to pass a vote and thus called for a new vote to overturn the decision on Friday as moved by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



With the absence of the minority side, the all-majority MPs present voted to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



The house further conducted a vote to pass the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy with the speaker announcing the budget presented to the house by the minister for finance on September 17, 2021, as having been adopted by the house.