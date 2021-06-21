2020 Election Petition: SC made errors in decisions – Tsatsu Tsikata

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, affiliate and legal counsel to the National Democratic Congress

Lead counsel for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Tsatsu Tsikata has taken a swipe at the Supreme Court over the judgment it delivered on the case.

The Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 presidential candidate which challenged the 2020 presidential results.



Tsikata Tsikata in an exclusive interview with TV3 maintains the apex court made errors in its decisions.



“I come to a clear determination that there were errors made in the decisions and I make no bones about saying so and respectfully explaining why I say so in the manner I think I have illustrated in this discussion, not out of disrespect for the judges or trying to make fun of them, no. It is out of the importance of their role and the importance of their fidelity to the Constitution and to the law”.

He said unlike the 2012 Election Petition judgement when all the judges gave reasons for the positions they took on the main points of the case, that was not the case in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition.



“Each of the judges had a chance to articulate the reasons and to explain their point of view from a legal authority standpoint. In this last petition, I think as we all saw virtually in all the decisions, the Chief Justice will write an opinion and everybody was on board," he said.



This, he said is a dangerous precedent.