2020 NPP primaries: Ex-minister recounts paying GH¢3m ‘bribe’ to delegates but still losing

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, former Minister of Roads and Highways

A former Minister of Roads and Highways has disclosed that he paid some amount of money to entice delegates to vote for him in the 2020 New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

According to Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi who served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s government, irrespective of paying the enticement fee, he lost the election to represent the NPP in the Ejisu Constituency.



“I paid a lot of money during the primaries. I paid GH₵5,000 to about 600 delegates but I lost the election,” Mr. Aduomi stated on Oyerepa Breakfast Time on January 14, 2021.



He added that politics is an expensive venture and a game for the brave.

“Let me tell you this, politics is very expensive. That’s how huge an amount I paid just for people to endorse my candidature. It’s a game for the brave,” he said.



It would be recalled that Mr Aduomi, the former MP for Ejisu lost the seat in the last NPP parliamentary primaries in 2020 to Lawyer John Kumah, who is now the Ejisu MP.



John Ampontuah Kumah amassed 397 votes representing 55.99% as against Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi’s votes of 307, representing 43.30% and Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey (Ejisu Bronii) who had only 5 votes representing 0.71%.