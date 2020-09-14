Politics

2020 Elections: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, others to pay GH¢100,000 as filing fee

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission has declared that Presidential candidates for the upcoming 2020 elections are required to pay an amount of GH¢100,000 as filing fees to enable them to partake in the elections.

The Commission has also set aside a filing fee GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary candidates which is to be paid through a banker’s draft.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday September 14, 2020, the Chairperson of the EC explained that candidates are expected to access their nomination forms online effective today, September 14, 2020 at 6:00pm.



The EC has also declared a five-day period for candidates or representatives of political parties to present their nomination forms from October 5-9, 2020.

The Chairperson explained that to ensure security and integrity of the nomination process, each political party will be provided with a unique password to enable them access the password-protected nomination forms.



"This will be made available via their political party name folder on the portal and the password will be provided to the General Secretaries of the political parties," Jean Mensa said.



She added that Independent candidates will also be issued with unique passwords.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.