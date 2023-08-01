2020 election outcome was a yellow card for NPP – Kwabena Agyepong warns

Kwabena Agyepong and president Akufo-Addo

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a candidate who can reenergize the base and win the trust of Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 polls.

He lamented the outcome of the 2020 general elections stating that it was a yellow card to the NPP and a sign of waning political trust that that the party enjoyed when it returned to power in 2016.



He cited the massive loss of seats in 2020 and the loss of over half of the one million gap Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used to win in 2016.



“Ghanaians have already shown the NPP a yellow card, if you have a 63-seat majority and that disappears to zero in one electoral cycle, that is a message to you,” he said in an interview with Kofi Adomah of Kofi TV.



Aked whether he will judge the current government, he responded: “So, it is not for me to pass judgement, that judgement will be passed in 2024.”

He said he was hoping the NPP delegates will “elect a leader like myself to signify a new dawn, new direction and dimension to reenergize, reorganize the rank and file to restore the trust of party faithful and Ghanaians have in the NPP and whole political architecture.”



Kwabena Agyepong, a former presidential press secretary and a one-time General Secretary is contesting to become a flagbearer of the party ahead of 2020.



He will come up against nine other aspirants in a super delegates conference slated for this month. It will prune the number of aspirants to five for the final flagbearership vote slated for November 2023.



