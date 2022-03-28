2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges

John Dramani Mahama and Jean Mensa

NDC lost the 2020 elections

John Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court



The petition was dismissed by a seven-member panel



Former President John Dramani Mahama has alleged that Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), declared the 2020 election results from an unknown location and not from the Headquarters of the commission.



According to him, this resulted in her subsequent change of the final results which had been announced early.



Mahama noted the 2020 elections were characterised by so many anomalies and Jean Mensa was to take the blame.

The former President, who was also the NDC flagbearer told the United States Chapter of the NDC at the Bentley University on Sunday, March 27, that he led his party to the Supreme Court because of the anomalies that characterised the 2020 elections.



TWI NEWS



“We went to court for many reasons, one, because of the many anomalies in the results," John Dramani Mahama said. “The Electoral Commissioner went to an unknown location and declared the election results from there and after she declared the results and the results didn’t tally, she came and changed the results and changed, we don’t know how many multiple times. That was an issue that we had to deal with.”



He stated further that the involvement of the Military in the 2020 elections was wrong.



In his view, the security at polling stations and collation centres during the December 7, elections has always been the duty of the Police and not the Military.

He stressed, "eight of our citizens were brutally gunned down by men who were in uniform, we know those people, the Invisible and Delta Forces that have been enrolled into the Army and the Police.



“Our forces have been quite disciplined forces and today, you see some of them and you wonder whether these are really disciplined, Ghanaian soldiers or Policemen. You see them wearing earrings and they wear Azugu masks.”



John Dramani Mahama observed, “For the first time, at the polling stations we saw heavily armed soldiers.



“We have all been MPs before, security at collation centres and around electoral polling stations was handled mainly by the Police, the Military was not involved. On this occasion, you see the Military at polling stations and at collation centres. I think it was wrong.”