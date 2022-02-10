2020 electoral violence: CDD embarks on targeted meetings to ensure justice for victims

Some persons died with others severely injured during election violence

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), will hold a meeting with the Parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior on the violence that occurred during the 2020 general elections.

This forms part of efforts by the centre to seek the intervention of Parliament in order to fight for justice for the victims and the families of those who lost their lives in the violence.



Speaking at the 2020 Electoral Violence/Victims/Families and Stakeholders meeting held in Kumasi on Thursday, 10 February 2022, Programmes Manager for the CDD, Nana Aborampah revealed that the centre will hold targeted meetings as part of measures to ensure justice for those affected by the violence.



“We’re going to do targeted meetings, for instance, we plan to meet with Parliament select committee on defence and interior. Present the data that we have with them the challenges that the people are facing, so that as Parliamentarians, representatives of the people, they can also step in to fight for justice for the people.



“We’ll also do a heightened advocacy on the issue to call on the institutions concerned to speed up investigation and prosecution so that we’ll have justice for the people,” the CDD Programmes Manager stated.

He indicated that existing electoral violence disputes must be settled in order to forestall future occurrences.



“The condition is we need to strengthen our institutions and resolve existing issues. If you’ll remember, most of our electoral violence has been happening in the same constituencies repeatedly. It’s because, victims of previous elections, did not see anything.”



The CDD Programmes added that “If we’re not determined to solve issues as they come then people will seek vengeance in the next elections.”



Samuel Ofori Dompre, father of 37-year-old Emmanuel Dompre who died during the Odododiodio Constituency appealed to government to ensure justice for the victims.