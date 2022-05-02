2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (white) and Former President John Dramani Mahama (red)

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that she does not see comments made by the former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah, against her candidature as a personal attack.



According to her, the NDC elder and stalwart was only expressing a disappointment he perhaps harboured in him.

In her view, there are a lot of dynamics that went into play in the 2020 elections which may not be better appreciated because of the various perspectives everyone has.



She also said it could be that she may not have been the choice of Dr. Obed Asamoah for the running mate slot.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang further maintained that she will not be drawn into a banter with the NDC stalwart.



“I also heard it. He is an elder and even if I’m a child I won’t banter with him. Everyone and how he looks at things. A contest has its own rules and dynamics. Sometimes it is even the case that you are not the one he wanted to come [for the running mate slot]...

“...Everyone and how they see things. So maybe he [Dr. Obed Asamoah] was expecting me to do something that I didn’t do. Maybe it was just a genuine disappointment he was expressing. For motives, you can’t tell. The head is not like a pawpaw for it to be opened, as the adage says,” Professor Opoku-Agyemang said during the interview on TV XYZ, Sunday, May 1.



Background



Dr. Obed Asamoah in an interview with Accra-based Joy News said Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang did not help the NDC’s fortunes in the Central Region, her home region.



According to him, the former UCC Vice-Chancellor rather lost some Parliamentary seats.

“The lady [Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang] who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency,” he said.



Dr. Obed Asamoah said it will be very disastrous for the NDC if NPP elects Alan Kyerematen as its candidate for the 2024 elections.



This, he says, is because the current Trade and Industries Minister's maternal side hails from the Central region.



“Alan Kyerematen is a factor to consider. He could win. If he does, it poses a threat to the NDC in the Central region. Because his mother’s side is from Central Region” Dr. Obed Asamoah said.

According to him, the ought to be some fresh thinking from the opposition.



