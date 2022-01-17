2020 polls: Mahama thanks Gambaga for support, inaugurates borehole

John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his gratitude to the people of the Gambaga-Nalerigu Constituency in the North East Region for ensuring the National Democratic Congress had 137 MPs through the election of Alhaji Baba Issifu as their MP and voting for the party in the 2020 polls.

“Indeed, you are one of the constituencies that have helped NDC to continue to have a hold-in parliament”, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said on 17 January 2022 during the final funeral rites of Alhaji Ligbi Adam Midjida, a very prominent man in the Gambaga area.



“If you would remember, in the last parliament, it was 169 for NPP and 106 for NDC but now it is 137 for NPP and 137 for NDC and I know that you will support us again so that in the 2024 election, it would be 165 seats for NDC and they [NPP] will go down to 110 seats,” he said.



The former president said he was in Gambaga for three reasons: firstly, as an in-law of the late Alhaji Midjida because former Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Muniru, who Mr Mahama described as his brother from Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality, is the father-in-law of the late Alhaji Ligbi.



Secondly, Mr Mahama said he was in the area because of Hassan Midjida, who is a friend and whose father was the late Alhaji Midjida.

Lastly, he said he was there to thank the people for voting for his party, NDC.



The former president paid glowing tribute to the late Alhaji Adam Ligbi Midjida, who, he said, was selfless and blessed with long life to help not only the people of Gambaga but also Mamprugu and the whole of Northern Ghana.



A borehole constructed by the children of the late Alhaji Ligbi in their father’s memory was inaugurated by Mr Mahama to serve as a source of potable water for the area.



Earlier, Mr Mahama was at the palace of the Overlord of Mamprugu (Nayiiri), Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga near Nalerigu to pay courtesies on him.