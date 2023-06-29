16
2020 vs. 2023: How Gyakye Quayson’s votes dropped but percentage went up

Quayson Gyakye James James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

Thu, 29 Jun 2023

James Gyakye Quayson was declared winner of the June 27 by-election triggered by his ouster from parliament by the Supreme Court months ago.

He prevailed against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Owusu and a third candidate.

According to figures available to GhanaWeb, Quayson’s numbers dropped marginally but his percentage win went up by some 2%.

Here is what we know:

In the 2020 Parliamentary election in Assin North, Gyakye Quayson won with 17,498 votes representing 55.21 percent as against the then NPP candidate Abena Durowaa Mensah's 14,193 votes representing 44.79 percent.

Three years on, when he contested again, he came up against a new candidate deemed to be stronger than the former.

But, according to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

About the Assin North election:

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

