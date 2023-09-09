2020 wasn't lost at EC's strong room, NDC failed to collate its results – Dr Kpessa-Whyte confesses

NDC leading member and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Michael Kpessa Whyte, has confessed that his party was not able to collate its results for the 2020 presidential elections.

Kpessa Whyte, who was one of the party’s agents at the strong room of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, where the national collation of the election result was taking place, said that they never got the collated result of the party to challenge that of the EC because the party’s collation system broke down.



He added that the NDC should, therefore, stop creating the impression that the result of the 2020 election was manipulated at the EC’s strong room because elections are won in polling stations, asaaseradio.com reports.



“I opt to address this publicly because many have deluded themselves on account of the subject matter in a manner that is not helpful for our party. Indeed, if our party, the NDC is truly desirous to win 2024, it would make sense for party officials and members to eliminate the delusion that elections are won from the EC strong room, and that we lost 2020 from the EC strong room. Elections are won and lost at the polling stations.



“How can a party that has admitted that it was unable to collate its 2020 results claim it lost from the strong room? Which result did the party give to its agents in the strong room? Why hasn’t the party put out its results if indeed there was one? What is there to gain from deluding ourselves into another defeat? God forbids! Let’s own up to our collective mistakes and errors and stop the blame game. There is nothing to gain from self-delusion,” Kpessa Whyte is quoted to have said by asaaseradio.com.



He added “We must be truthful to ourselves. If we are serious about rescuing Ghana, then let’s stop trying to hide our collective negligence by blaming people who otherwise were sacrificing on the frontline for our cause".

The academic reiterated that his decision to write on the matter is due to his fears that failure to address the challenges seen in 2020 would make it impossible to win the next elections.



He made these remarks while congratulating the newly appointed officers of the NDC, who he said need the support of every member of the party to secure its victory in the 2024 elections.



