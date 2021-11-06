2021/22 GPL: WAFA share spoils with champions Hearts of Oak at Sogakope

Hearts drew with WAFA

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) held Accra Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 stalemate in their match day 2 clash at the Sogakope Stadium.

The Academy boys started on a good note but could not breach a resolute Hearts of Oak backline.



WAFA were very dominant and should have taken the lead after a fine move but for the reflexes of Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Attah in post for Hearts.



It was the turn of Hearts of Oak but captain Fatawu Mohammed slipped as he failed to connect with a Kofi Kordzi cross.



In the last ten minutes the phobians broke the deadlock through striker Kofi Kordzi which was against the run of play.



On the stroke of halftime Kofi Kordzi broke the deadlock after connecting home a pass from Salifu Ibrahim.



After the recess, the home side upped the ante and their persistent paid off.

In the 57th minute WAFA trio of Lawrence Agyekum, Justus Torsutsey and Sampson Agyapong combined to fetch the equalizer.



Sampson Agyapong scored the goal for the academy boys.



WAFA pressed on for the winner but it remained elusive as both sides had to share the spoils.



Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in two matches but are yet to secure a win as they have just two points from a possible six points.



WAFA on the other hand have just a point after two games after losing their opener against King Faisal.