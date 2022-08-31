2
Menu
News

2021 A-G’s report: SSNIT pays contractor in excess of $36.8m

SSNIT1212677 The finding is contained in the Auditor General's report for the year 2021

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Auditor-General has discovered contract irregularities totalling GH¢283,778,072 22.

In its 2021 report, the Auditor-General’s Department said: “These mainly relate to the payment for construction projects not undertaken” at various public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions.

“Included in the irregularities figure of GH¢283,778,072 is an amount of US$36,890,553.79 (GH¢221,568,355) paid by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to a contractor in excess of work performed on a project”, the report noted.

The Auditor-General said: “I, therefore, urged the managements to strengthen controls over contracts”.

He also said managements of government institutions must “ensure that funds are available in order to engender the speedy completion of earmarked projects and ensure that payments are made for work done”.

Read the full report below:



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Related Articles: