2021 Africa Youth Awards winners announced

Source: Prince Akpah

Secretary-General of the African Law Students Association, Luckson Chibaye (Zambian), and Founder of Dream Factory Foundation, Lusanda Magwape (South African) have both been voted as the 2021 African Youth of the Year in the 2021 Africa Youth Awards(AYA).

They emerged as top winners alongside 12 other young Africans and organisations in the 8th edition of the continental awards scheme created to celebrate young people creating change in their local communities through various actions and initiatives. The announcement was made during a virtual awards ceremony attended by nominees of the 2021 awards and moderated by Africa Youth Awards President, Prince Akpah and Community Manager, Bahati Mgogwe.



Winners of the award were selected through a public voting process after nominees for the various 14 categories were announced and proof of testament of their works and support for the continent’s development.



In his opening speech during a virtual awards ceremony hosted on January 1, 2022, Africa Youth Awards co-founder and COO, Terser Adamu noted that Africa Youth Awards will continue to celebrate young Africans who are dedicated to uplifting the image of the continent through various works to inspire change and help in the development of Africa.



Africa Youth Awards was launched in 2014 as a Pan African awards scheme to honour inspiring young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.



Below is the list of the 2021 Africa Youth Awards winners

1. Luckson Chibaye (Secretary-General, Africa Law Students Association) –



African Youth of the Year (Male)



2. Lusanda Magwape (Founder, Dream Factory Foundation) – Africa Youth of the



Year (Female)



3. Jessica Mshama (Executive Director, Asumpta Digital Schools) - Award For

Technology



4. Zukiswa Nolubabalo Mqolomba (Senior Executive, Media Development and



Diversity Agency) - Award For Governance



5. Annejoyce Abuga (Founder, Peer Publishers And Consultant) - Award For



Education

6. Drawing Dream Initiative - Youth Lead Organization



7. Afri-ITech - Startup Of The Year



8. Silyvin Kwamboka (Students President, University Of Nottingham) – Award for



Diaspora Achievement



9. Victoria Nkatha (Founder, Responding To Life) - Leader Of The Year

10. Lidya Wangui (Presenter, Realist Cbo) - Media Personality of the Year



11. Godfrey Kilimwoneshi (Co-Founder, Fundi App) Social Entrepreneur of the Year



12. John Michael Orimbo (Founder, Ability Focus Africa) - Advocate Of The Year



13. James Kariuki (Sp&P Officer, Zao App) - Award For Agriculture



14. Thando Kodisa (Founder, Tell A Tale) - Women Lead Organisation